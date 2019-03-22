WWE News: Rescue Shelter Seeking Home For King Kong Bundy’s Cats, Sarah Logan Trains With Powerlifter

– A rescue center in Clayton, New Jersey is seeking people to adopt the late King Kong Bundy’s cats. Purrfect Angels Cat Rescue is seeking homes for six of the wrestling legend’s ten cats, according to the Courier Post. Bundy passed away earlier this month, and Gloucester County animal welfare groups have taken in four of the cats he had at his passing.

Purrfect Angels founder Suzanne Pomeroy said that Bundy was a big cat lover, noting, “This was really a big part of his life.” Those interested in adopting can go here for more information.

– Sarah Logan appeared on powerlifter Stefi Cohen’s YouTube channel to train with her in the ring. You can see the video below: