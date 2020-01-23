wrestling / News
Various News: Partial Results For First Day of AEW Matches on Jericho Cruise, NJPW Posts Free Matches From Lion’s Break 2, Additions To Upcoming GCW Shows
– AEW held several matches on Monday as the first night of Chris Jericho’s cruise. While not all the results are in, you can find some of them below, via PWInsider:
Day show:
*Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz – Result unknown.
*MJF pinned Jungle Boy after using Cody’s finisher, Crossroads.
*Joey Janela pinned QT Marshall.
*Britt Baker beat Allie (aka The Bunny) with the Mandible Claw.
Evening show:
*Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian: result unknown.
*Nyla Rose beat Penelope Ford.
*Young Bucks and Kenny Omega beat SCU.
– NJPW have released four matches from Lion’s Break Project 2 on their official Youtube page:
– Zenshi has been added to GCW’s ‘For The Culture’ event on April 3. Meanwhile, Blake Christian vs. Arez has been added to GCW’s event on January 24.
