The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reviewing WWE TLC, ROH Final Battle, & NWA Into The Fire
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 75. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a very busy weekend in wrestling, including ROH Final Battle, NWA Into the Fire, and WWE TLC 2019. The show is approximately 140-minutes long.
* Intro
* NWA Into the Fire 2019 Review: 1:55
* WWE TLC 2019 Review: 47:10
* ROH Final Battle 2019 Review: 1:27:10
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
