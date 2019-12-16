wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reviewing WWE TLC, ROH Final Battle, & NWA Into The Fire

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE TLC

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 75. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a very busy weekend in wrestling, including ROH Final Battle, NWA Into the Fire, and WWE TLC 2019. The show is approximately 140-minutes long.

* Intro
* NWA Into the Fire 2019 Review: 1:55
* WWE TLC 2019 Review: 47:10
* ROH Final Battle 2019 Review: 1:27:10

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

