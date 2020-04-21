wrestling / News
Some In North Carolina Wrestling Scene Upset That The Revival’s New Name Was Already Being Used By Another Team
Following the news that The Revival will now be going as The Revolt following their exit from WWE, PWInsider reports that there are some in the North Carolina wrestling scene that are upset about the decision to use The Revolt as their new name despite the fact that independent wrestlers Caleb Konley and Zane Riley have been using that name for over five years and have invested in the name. It’s worth noting that The Revival are from the Carolinas, which has led to many in the North Carolina wrestling scene feeling like they took the name from “one of their own.”
Of course, it’s possible that The Revival did not know that another team was using The Revolt name as they have been in the WWE grind for awhile now and may not have been keeping up with the independent scene. It’s also possible that they will be using the FTR initials more than The Revolt name.
