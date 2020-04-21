wrestling / News
The Revival Reveal Their New Team Name
April 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood, aka Scott Dawson, shared a new video on Twitter today revealing the new team name for The Revival in their post WWE phase of their careers. The team has now been re-dubbed as The Revolt (Harwood and Cash Wheeler).
The video Harwood released ended with the message, “Fear The Revolt.” Conveniently enough, the first letter of each word of that phrase is “FTR.” You can check out the video Harwood shared below:
Resist. Revive. Revolt.
Coming soon. #FTR ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/6BdWAhZZx2
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) April 21, 2020
#FTR pic.twitter.com/XDqul6h6T8
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 21, 2020
