wrestling / News
REVOLVER Jerry Lynn Invitational Part 2 Results 8.9.25: Tourney Finals, More
Wrestling REVOLVER held the second night of their Jerry Lynn Invitational on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Triller TV-airing Dayton, Ohio show below (per Fightful):
* Jerry Lynn Invitational Semifinal Match: Rich Swann def. Ninja Mack
* Jerry Lynn Invitational Semifinal Match: Alan Angels def. Zachary Wentz
* Revolver World Tag Championship Gauntlet Match: The Macabre def. Latinos Most Wanted, Facade & Dante Leon, Tye or Die and Alpha Sig
* Last Man Standing Match: Ace Austin def. Damian Chambers
* Crash Jaxon, Jeffrey John, Brayden Lee, Bigg Pound, & BDE def. Juni Underwood, Amazonga, Starman Harley Rock, Katie Arquette, & Derek Dillinger
* Priscilla Kelly def. Jessicka Havok
* Revolver World Title Open Challenge: Myron Reed def. Jake Crist, Gringo Loco, & Brick Savage
* Jerry Lynn Invitational Finals: Rich Swann def. Alan Angels
.@HellsFavoritePK stole a victory from @FearHavok last night at @PWRevolver Jerry 😱
Catch the #RevolverJERRY replay now with your TrillerTV+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/ZixKwRpDc3
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) August 10, 2025
And the WINNER of the Inaugural Jerry Lynn Invitational…
RICH SWANN!#RevolverJERRY pic.twitter.com/MzCN4Fttdo
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 10, 2025
Couldn’t think of a man that deserves this more than @RichSwannTNA #RevolverJERRY https://t.co/1E1QzsJ8on pic.twitter.com/Y7Cw2fGubw
— Carter Cook (@IamAwesome2242) August 10, 2025