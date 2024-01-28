wrestling / News
REVOLVER Mox vs. Gringo Results: Lucha Death Match Main Event
Wrestling REVOLVER held its ‘Mox vs. Gringo’ event on Thursday night at the Calumet Center At Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, Ohio. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Masha Slamovich def. Jake Something
* Ace Austin def. Matthew Palmer
* Brent Oakley def. Casey Jacobs and Damian Chambers (w/ John E. Bravo & Kayla Cassidy) and Myron Reed and Rich Swann and The Pledge and Warhorse
* Last Man Standing: JT Dunn def. Sami Callihan
* Steve Maclin def. Mance Warner
* PWR Tag Team Championships: Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. RED (Alex Colon & Rickey Shane Page) (w/ Killer Kelly) (c) and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) and The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) to win the titles.
* REVOLVER Championship – Two Out Of Three Falls: Alex Shelley def. Jake Crist (c) [2:1] to win the title.
* Lucha Death Match: Jon Moxley def. Gringo Loco
OMG GRINGO LOCO JUST POWERBOMBED MOXLEY ON A BED OF FORKS #MoxVsGringo pic.twitter.com/SuUZl22ANT
— FAR (@FAR_5222) January 26, 2024
#MOXvsGRINGO 🖕Palmer. All my homies hate Matthew Palmer pic.twitter.com/bpMQYDK8At
— 🦖Unfrozen Caveman Gamer🦕 (@CavemanGamer) January 26, 2024
MORE VIDEOS these are the highlights.. seeing him in person was unreal… #MoxVsGringo pic.twitter.com/ZU2h3B5lqy
— ceej (@watomania) January 26, 2024
Mox getting roughed up by Gringo before the comeback. pic.twitter.com/kdNukXk3Gi
— Stan🌭 (@I_Am_Stan) January 26, 2024
#MOXvsGRINGO Telling you maaaan Young Goat @TheBadReed pic.twitter.com/zwxSp0H21Q
— 🦖Unfrozen Caveman Gamer🦕 (@CavemanGamer) January 26, 2024
