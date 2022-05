RevPro Epic Encounter Results 05.22.22: Minoru Suzuki, Michael Oku, Kylie Rae

May 24, 2022 | Posted by

Revolution Pro Wrestling hosted its Epic Encounter event on May 22 from York Hall in London, England. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Michael Oku (c) def. Connor Mills

* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) & Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) def. Shota Umino, Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) & Yota Tsuji

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Aaron Henare

* Luke Jacobs def. Robbie X

* Gabriel Kidd def. Dan Moloney

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Alex Windsor (c) def. Kylie Rae

* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

* Minoru Suzuki def. Michael Oku