Rey Horus And Nicole Savoy Set For ROH Debuts

– ROH announced Rey Horus will face Flip Gordon at ROH Final Battle Fallout on Dec. 15. On the same show, Nicole Savoy takes on Sumie Sakai. This will mark the ROH debuts of Savoy and Horus.

Gordon had been one of the premier high flying wrestlers in the world before turning his back on the fans and wrestling a more deliberate, technical style, denying the fans of the high-flying moves they hope to see.

Gordon faces one of the most agile wrestlers in the world, a man that can use the ropes to his advantage to add momentum and added force to all of his moves through various springboards, Rey Horus!

Fans may know Rey Horus from his competing on Lucha Underground under the identity of Dragon Azteca Jr. and for his matches teaming with and against Prince Puma. Horus was trained by Rey Mysterio Jr.’s uncle Rey Misterio Sr. and the Mexican native has an impressive record competing in The Crash, holding their Heavyweight Championship and defending it against Marty Scurll and Jeff Cobb before losing it to Bandido in November.