Rey Horus And Nicole Savoy Set For ROH Debuts
– ROH announced Rey Horus will face Flip Gordon at ROH Final Battle Fallout on Dec. 15. On the same show, Nicole Savoy takes on Sumie Sakai. This will mark the ROH debuts of Savoy and Horus.
Rey Horus makes his Ring of Honor debut at Final Battle Fallout in Philadelphia when he takes on “The Mercenary” Flip Gordon!
Gordon had been one of the premier high flying wrestlers in the world before turning his back on the fans and wrestling a more deliberate, technical style, denying the fans of the high-flying moves they hope to see.
Gordon faces one of the most agile wrestlers in the world, a man that can use the ropes to his advantage to add momentum and added force to all of his moves through various springboards, Rey Horus!
Fans may know Rey Horus from his competing on Lucha Underground under the identity of Dragon Azteca Jr. and for his matches teaming with and against Prince Puma. Horus was trained by Rey Mysterio Jr.’s uncle Rey Misterio Sr. and the Mexican native has an impressive record competing in The Crash, holding their Heavyweight Championship and defending it against Marty Scurll and Jeff Cobb before losing it to Bandido in November.
Nicole Savoy, one of the toughest and most accomplished female competitors on the independent scene, makes her Women of Honor debut against former WOH World Champion Sumie Sakai at Final Battle Fallout in Philadelphia on Dec. 15.
Savoy, who is known as “The Queen of Suplexes” and has a background in Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu, is the longest-reigning Shimmer Champion in the 12-year history of the prestigious title. She held the championship for 721 days (from Nov. 12, 2017 to Nov. 3, 2019).
Savoy successfully defended the title against the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Deonna Purrazzo, Britt Baker, Cheerleader Melissa, LuFisto, and Kimber Lee, among others.
Looking to prove herself in WOH, Savoy asked ROH officials to provide her with a high-level competitor, and that’s what she’ll get in Sakai. The inaugural and longest-reigning WOH World Champion, Sakai is entering her 23rd year in pro wrestling and is still at the top of her game.
