Rey Horus Announced For PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

Rey Horus is headed to PWG next month for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Thursday that Horus is the latest addition to the tournament, as you can see below.

Horus joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Daniel Garcia, Jack Cartwheel, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, Aramis, Jonathan Gresham, and JD Drake in the tournament. It takes place on January 29th and 30th in LA.