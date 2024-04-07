Rey Mysterio and Andrade Victorious at Wrestlemania 40 Thanks To Help From Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

Rey Mysterio and Andrade were able to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Wrestlemania 40 thanks to outside help. The help came from the recently-retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, along with current player Lane Johnson. The two athletes came out of the crowd with luchador masks during a brawl between Legado del Fantasma and the LWO. They beat up Dominik and threw him back in, allowing Rey to eventually pin Escobar to get the win.