wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio and Andrade Victorious at Wrestlemania 40 Thanks To Help From Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson
Rey Mysterio and Andrade were able to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Wrestlemania 40 thanks to outside help. The help came from the recently-retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, along with current player Lane Johnson. The two athletes came out of the crowd with luchador masks during a brawl between Legado del Fantasma and the LWO. They beat up Dominik and threw him back in, allowing Rey to eventually pin Escobar to get the win.
NOPE. NOT AGAIN!@DomMysterio35 couldn't handle that TWO WrestleManias in a row!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hzASVYoJtW
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
A very special #WrestleMania moonsault! 😏 pic.twitter.com/EharH8M9Rb
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VX2JwldSft
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony
- Backstage Update on Giulia’s Rumored WWE Status, When She’s Expected to Debut
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Recent AEW Talent Cuts Is Sign Of Tony Khan Becoming A Real Boss
- The Boys Respond to Tony Khan Saying They Were Released Due to Missed Bookings