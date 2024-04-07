wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio and Andrade Victorious at Wrestlemania 40 Thanks To Help From Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 40 Jason Kelce LWO Image Credit: WWE

Rey Mysterio and Andrade were able to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Wrestlemania 40 thanks to outside help. The help came from the recently-retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, along with current player Lane Johnson. The two athletes came out of the crowd with luchador masks during a brawl between Legado del Fantasma and the LWO. They beat up Dominik and threw him back in, allowing Rey to eventually pin Escobar to get the win.

