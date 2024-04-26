– WWE confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee taming up to face Angel and Berto later tonight. Lee was previously scheduled to team with Mysterio at WrestleMania 40. However, a mysteriou attack kept Lee out of the match, so Andrade teamed with Mysterio instead.

Dragon Lee now returns to action tonight to help Mysterio in his fight against Legado del Fantasma. Here’s the full announcement:

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee take on Angel & Berto Since the mysterious attack on Dragon Lee that denied him an opportunity to team with Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar & “Dirty” Dom Mysterio at WrestleMania, Legado del Fantasma has categorically denied involvement in the incident. As speculation continues to run rampant, Lee returns to action tonight to join forces with The Master of the 619 against Angel & Berto.

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight on FOX starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The 2024 WWE Draft begins

* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles have a contract signing for Backlash France.

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Angel & Berto