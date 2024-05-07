Lyra Valkyria Names Several Top WWE Stars As Dream Opponents

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Lyra Valkyria discussed her aspirations of facing certain opponents in the wrestling ring now that she has joined the main roster.

Valkyria, who was drafted to the RAW brand in the 2024 WWE Draft, expressed her eagerness to compete against some notable names.

“The women’s division is thriving across the board. To see Becky, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. Any of those women I would absolutely die for an opportunity at any of them.”