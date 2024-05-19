Mike Santana to Defend HOG Title At Glory of War

Mike Santana will defend the HOG Championship at House of Glory’s Glory of War next weekend. HOG announced on Saturday night that Santana will defend his championship against JT Dunn at Saturday’s show, which takes place in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Mike Santana defends the HOG Championship against JT Dunn next Saturday in Lowell, MA!

House of Glory officials have announced the main event for Glory of War next Saturday in HOG’s Lowell,MA debut. Live from the UTEC and streaming on Fite+.

HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will defend the championship (if still champion) against independent star JT Dunn.

Mike Santana, reigning champion, has to defend his championship the night before in NYC against former WWE star Matt Riddle. Can he successfully defend the championship on back to back nights? After defeating Psycho Clown at Cinco De Mayo, Santana called out all and any challengers.

JT Dunn, a fifteen year veteran is making his HOG return after several years. Dunn has won championships all over the United States. Can he win the HOG Championship in his return?

Also signed so far;

Mustafa Ali vs. Alec Price

Charles Mason vs. Sami Callihan

AAA Worldwide Sexy Star

HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

HOG Tag Team Champions The Mane Event

HOG Crown Jewel Champion La Sombra

Ca$hflow Ken Broadway

& more!

