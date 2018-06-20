Rey Mysterio: I’m Doing My Thing Until Something Big Happens With WWE

Rey Mysterio was recently on Jim Ross’ podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about his current free agent status and admitted that he’s waiting for something big to happen with WWE…

On AAA Possibly Running MSG: “If AAA runs an event in the Garden, it will stir a tremendous amount of discussion and controversy because somebody new is apparently going to run the Garden, doing wrestling. I wouldn’t be surprised if they do really, really well there. And I’m sure, here, it puts [Mysterio] in a tough spot, I would think. And I’m not saying it for [Mysterio]. I’m just stating my opinion that it kind of puts [Mysterio] in a tough spot because [AAA] need[s] to have [Mysterio] on the card if they’re going to try to sell out the Garden. That’s my opinion.” Ross explained, “that puts [Mysterio] in a tough spot because, ‘okay, wait a minute. What does that do to my overall…’ because I’m sure WWE, you’ve got a relationship with WWE as well.”

On Aero Lucha: “I’m still involved with [Aero Lucha]. I’m a part stockowner with the company and I’m still running wild. I’m kind of doing my own thing just like I have been for the last three years. Opportunities seem to come my way and if I feel that it’s something that I can take advantage of, and move forward with it, I run with it. If they hand me a ball, and I feel like I can go, I’m going to go.” Mysterio added, “I’m just kind of jumping here and there waiting for if something big happens to pop off with WWE again, in the meantime, I keep doing my thing.”

Thoughts on Jushin Liger: “Most definitely [Liger was an idol] and I go way back to when I saw Psicosis and then I saw Liger, I was like, ‘man, Liger is picking up on Psicosis’s gear’ not knowing that it was the other way around. The idea behind Psicosis, I guess, was somewhat based off of the Liger character with the hair being out and the horns.”