Rey Mysterio Says He Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Beat Him & Kept Dominik

Rey Mysterio has a regret about his SummerSlam 2005 match with Eddie Guerrero over custody — namely, that he won. Mysterio and Guerrero battled battled in a ladder match for custory of Rey’s son at the SummerSlam on August 21, 2005 with Rey getting the win and his son. Of course, things have changed since then and Dominik has become “Dirty Dom” in WWE, constantly expressing disdain for his father and taking after Guerrero.

Mysterio posted a video of Dominik’s match with AJ Styles from last night’s SummerSlam, which featured a number of tributes to Guerrero, and wrote on Instagram: