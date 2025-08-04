wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Says He Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Beat Him & Kept Dominik
Rey Mysterio has a regret about his SummerSlam 2005 match with Eddie Guerrero over custody — namely, that he won. Mysterio and Guerrero battled battled in a ladder match for custory of Rey’s son at the SummerSlam on August 21, 2005 with Rey getting the win and his son. Of course, things have changed since then and Dominik has become “Dirty Dom” in WWE, constantly expressing disdain for his father and taking after Guerrero.
Mysterio posted a video of Dominik’s match with AJ Styles from last night’s SummerSlam, which featured a number of tributes to Guerrero, and wrote on Instagram:
“@wwe #summerslam Incredible 20yr tribute Eddie Vs Rey from @ajstylesp1 & @dominik_35 aka Dirty Dom! #Respect 🫡
Still wish Eddie would have beat me & kept Doms custody.”
