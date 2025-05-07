wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Credits Producer Jason Jordan for Helping With Her Matches

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rhea RIpley IYO SKY 3-31-25 Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Robbie and Carly, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed working with Petey Williams and Jason Jordan as producers for her matches. Ripley credited Jordan as her “number one helper.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Jason Jordan and Perry Williams. But, Jason Jordan, he’s always with me every step of the way. Perry definitely was a part of it massively but yeah, JJ, he’s been with me on a lot of different matches and I can always count on him. Every time that I’m going to lose my mind or have a panic attack, he’s always there. So, he’s my number one helper. Petey and JJ.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jason Jordan, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading