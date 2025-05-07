– During a recent interview with Robbie and Carly, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed working with Petey Williams and Jason Jordan as producers for her matches. Ripley credited Jordan as her “number one helper.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Jason Jordan and Perry Williams. But, Jason Jordan, he’s always with me every step of the way. Perry definitely was a part of it massively but yeah, JJ, he’s been with me on a lot of different matches and I can always count on him. Every time that I’m going to lose my mind or have a panic attack, he’s always there. So, he’s my number one helper. Petey and JJ.”