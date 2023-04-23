Rhea Ripley On Learning From The Judgment Day, Growing Alongside Dominik

Rhea Ripley has very much come into her own as a member of The Judgement Day, and she recently talked about how being part of the group has helped her as a performer. Ripley weighed in on her time with the group thus far on After the Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, and you can see some highlights below:

On how the group has helped and shaped her: “I’ve definitely learned a lot being in The Judgment Day… yeah, I don’t know. The Judgment Day, it just works. I feel like we’ve all grown individually within the group as well, which has been really, really cool to see. And at the start when it was me, Priest and Edge, I feel like I learned a lot about myself and my own confidence when being in the ring with them boys.

“Especially learning from someone like Edge, he’s a legend in his business. I loved him growing up. He was one of my favorites. I cried when he retired. So knowing that I get to go out there and stand in the ring with him. And back him up, and he has my back as well; it was really, really cool. And it just like, it brought me to this other side of the business where I do get to be in the ring with the boys. And I do get to be around them and listen to how they talk and how they do things. And it was a different learning curve for me, which was really fun.”

On how the learning curve was different: “I mean yeah, men and women, I wanna say. Because it’s not super different but at the same time, like the way that they speak to each other, the way that they plan little bits and pieces. Sometimes it’s just so intricate, and I was like, ‘Yo, I didn’t realize that we could do something like this.’ And it makes sense, I feel like being with the boys, we get away with a lot more, which I was having fun with.”

On learning from the members of the group: “Yeah, now I’ve been able to learn from people like Finn Balor and still, Damian Priest. And then also with Dominik, we’ve been growing in this business. He’s been in this business pretty much his whole life, which is wild to even think. But just watching his growth over the last — six months, I want to say? It’s been so incredible.

“And like, we weren’t even really friends before this. Like, we barely even talked, we just said, ‘Hello, how are you?’ So to see how much I’ve bonded with these guys in such a short amount of time? It’s been so rewarding, and like so much fun. And when we’re out there, we all just help each other. Which is wild. A lot of the time you don’t even see it, we’re slowly or quietly talking to each other, telling each other like what we should do or how we should act and what the plan is. So it’s been a lot of fun.”

