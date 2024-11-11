Rhea Ripley Doesn’t Want To Have Kids Any Time Soon, Doesn’t Want Them on the Road

In an interview with Jazzy’s World (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley said that she doesn’t plan to have kids for a long time as she doesn’t want them on the road with her. Other women in WWE have had kids and come back to wrestle, including Becky Lynch, Candice LeRae and others.

Ripley said: “If you think about it this way as well a lot of us we get motherhood taken away for a long time. I’m still young, yes, but I worked for WWE. It’s very demanding. I probably can’t have kids for the next five to ten years because I don’t want to have to bring them on the road and put them through that. I’m not good at that, but then you look at someone like Becky Lynch, who did go and have a kid and did come back and is still the badass, the man. She is herself and she’s a great mother while she does that. She brings Roux on the road every now and then and she’s absolutely killing it. But yeah, we get a lot taken away from us or pushed back, and I don’t think people really realize that.“