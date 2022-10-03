Rhea Ripley On the Evolution Of Her Character, Relationship With Triple H

Rhea Ripley has undergone several tweaks to her character, and she recently discussed the matter in a recent interview. Ripley spoke with SPORTbible Australia for a new interview also weighing in on her feud with Edge & Rey Mysterio plus more, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the evolution of her character: “I feel like the evolution of Rhea Ripley has been all my different personalities that have been turned up to 100. I feel like this is a different side of me compared to the Rhea Ripley from a year ago, it’s just different personas and emotions inside of me that get to come out. I’m being very cheeky on TV these days and getting my hands dirty and it’s been a lot of fun.”

On feuding with Edge and Rey Mysterio: “I watched Edge and Rey growing up, to be able to go out there and share the ring with them in any sort of way is absolutely insane. Even Beth Phoenix, being my dream opponent and just having her come out and protect Edge.These are the sorts of things that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

On her storyline with Dominik: “I never thought I’d be the reason the Mysterios broke up but here we are. I’m glad that he’s finally coming into his own, you can see the confidence growing in him every week and that’s what I wanted to bring out of him. We wanted him to be his own human, and that’s why we had to drag him away from Rey.”

On her relationship with Triple H: “Triple H is sort of like that father figure that I had in NXT and now that he’s with us on Raw and Smackdown, it’s sort of gone back to that same feeling. He elevates you to this level that you didn’t even think you could get to. Him believing in me especially, after having that weird year between the first and second Mae Young I wasn’t really confident. He is one of the main reasons I re-found confidence in myself, he saw all this potential in me.”