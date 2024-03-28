Rhea Ripley On Relationship With Buddy Murphy, Says They Support Each Other

Rhea Ripley recently discussed her relationship with Buddy Murphy and how they support each other’s careers. The two are in different companies in WWE and AEW,. and Ripley told Logan Paul on Impaulsive that they are supportive of each other’s career trajectories.

“[Buddy] is happy for me and he also knows how far I can go in this company and how far his limitations are as well,” Ripley said (per Wrestling Inc). “For him, he’s been in WWE, he’s been wrestling for maybe over 15 years, and he knows that when he was in WWE, he hit a peak there. Then over in AEW, he’s doing well and it’s slowly growing. The House of Black is slowly growing and getting more steam, but he also knows that at the end of the day, the platform that I’m on, this might make a lot of people mad, but it’s obviously higher.”

She continued, “I feel like he doesn’t get threatened by that and he says he doesn’t either, so I’ll take his word. I trust him, I believe him. He’s very comfortable in what he’s doing and who I am. He also loves to help me along the way and help me grow, which is what a relationship should be. If I’m winning, he’s winning.”

The two announced their engagement in August of last year.