WWE News: Rhea Ripley Hosting WWE Watch Party, NXT Takeover Hype Video, New Best Of WWE On Peacock

– Rhea Ripley is heading to TikTok for a WWE Watch Party tomorrow. WWE announced that Ripley will host the watch party on TikTok tomorrow, offering commentary on her match against Bianca Belair from NXT TakeOver: Portland. The announcement reads:

Join Rhea Ripley live on TikTok for a WWE Watch Party this Thursday night

Rhea Ripley is going to party with the WWE Universe before she steps into the ring to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

The Nightmare will be hosting the first-ever WWE Watch Party exclusively on TikTok Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. During this live event, Ripley will share insights and stories while re-watching her NXT Women’s Title defense against Bianca Belair from NXT TakeOver: Portland. She will also interact with the WWE Universe, taking questions and comments from the live chat on TikTok.

To join the WWE Watch Party with Rhea, visit WWE’s official TikTok profile Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and cue up Rhea’s match against Bianca Belair from NXT TakeOver: Portland on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. Follow The Nightmare’s lead from there, and hit play when she tells you — or else.

Believe us, this is one party you don’t want to miss.