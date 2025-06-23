Rhino Credits Bron Breakker With Having Best Spear In Wrestling

Rhino gives Bron Breakker credit for having the best spear in all of wrestling. The wrestling star appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic in an interview taped in late April and when asked who had the best spear, he singled out the WWE star, making note of Breaker’s high-impact spear of Carlito that went viral.

“Bron, that was — I think I saw Carlito’s soul leave his body and thank god it returned,” Rhino said (per Fightful). “He’s a great athlete. Great stock he comes from.”

He continued, “I think I have to come up with a super gore to combat that awesome spear. I got to come up with something different because, his speed, I can’t beat that even in my prime. He’s just such an athlete. I got to come up with a super gore.”

Breakker will be in action on tonight’s episode of Raw as he takes on Penta.