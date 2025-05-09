Rhino Loves That Tony Khan Cares About AEW’s Talent

Rhino is a fan of Tony Khan and how he cares about the talent at AEW. The WWE and TNA alumnus appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision, and he appeared on the Whip Show Podcast where he talked about his appreciation for what Khan and AEW are doing.

“One of the things that I really love about AEW and Tony Khan is not only his passion for wrestling and the direction that he’s taken All Elite Wrestling, but how he really really cares about the talent, you know?,” Rhino said (per Fightful). “And how I’ve seen him take care of some families and stuff and he didn’t have to. It’s just one of those things, I actually seen him in the locker room at TNA when Christian Cage came over to wrestle and I actually told him, ‘Man, that speaks a lot about your character.’”

He continued, “If you care about your employees, at the end of the day, that’s what we are. We’re talent, we’re employees but we also have families and to know that someone is at the head of the wheel cares that much, it speaks volumes. I think a lot of the fans are that, that’s another reason why they’re drawn to AEW wrestling and rightfully so.”

Rhino said before his AEW debut that he was “not there for a long time. I’m there for a good time.”