Rhodes to the Top Has Increase in Ratings, Viewership for Saturday Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the final ratings for last Saturday’s episode of the AEW reality series, Rhodes to the Top. The latest episode aired on Saturday night following AEW Dynamite, which was airing on Saturday due to the MLB Playoffs. Viewership was slightly up from the last episode, which was aired together with another 30-minute episode on October 6.

The latest episode of the AEW reality show drew an average audience of 340,000 viewers. That’s up slightly from the fourth episode’s viewership of 295,000. However, the third episode that aired right before drew 443,000 viewers.

Episode five of the show drew a P18-49 key demo rating of 0.14. That’s a slight increase from the episode four rating of 0.13. Episode three drew a 0.19 rating. The show ranked No. 18 in Cable Top 150 rankings on Saturday.

Rhodes to the Top episode six will air on Saturday, October 23 again later this weekend following Dynamite.