Rhodes to the Top Has Slight Increase for First Half Hour, Drops in Second

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite two-year anniversary show on TNT was immediately followed by two thiry-minute episodes of the new AEW reality show, Rhodes to the Top. Per Showbuzz Daily, the 10:00 pm airing of the show drew an overnight audience of 443,000 viewers, and the 10:30 pm airing drew 295,000 viewers.

Last week’s one-hour special premiere of Rhodes to the Top drew an overnight audience of 422,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the 10:00 pm airing of the show on TNT drew a 0.19 rating, or 243,000 viewers, and ranked No. 15 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday night. The 10:30 pm episode drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo, or 166,000 viewers, and ranked No. 36 for the night (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

The one-hour premiere episode from last week drew a 0.17 rating in the key demo and ranked at No. 16. So the first half-hour episode performed slightly better than the premiere.

You can also see more ratings data for last night’s AEW Dynamite RIGHT HERE.