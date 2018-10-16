wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhyno Bought A Marina & Named It Big Daddy’s Boat Yard, Naomi is Unhappy Raw Stole Tamina, Nia Jax Comments on Tamina’s Return
– Rhyno posted the following on Instagram, announcing that he has purchased a marina in Monroe, Michigan, which he named Big Daddy’s Boat Yard.
I'm happy to announce on October 10th I purchased a marina in Monroe Mi. I'm also happy to say I named it BIG DADDY'S BOAT YARD. 🙂 There's a nice little house on the property and the marina has 69 docks. I look forward to getting everything ready for the up coming 2019 boating season. #bigbaddysboatyard #marina #lakeerie #greatlakes #puremichigan #ohio #putinbay #wwe #heathslater
– Following time off due to an injury, Tamina made her return on last night’s WWE Raw. Naomi is not happy that Raw “stole” her…
I’ve been waiting for my sis and raw stole her 😡 https://t.co/qKcefOwSWe
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 16, 2018
– Nia Jax posted the following about Tamina’s return…
History. Culture. Pride. Strength. So happy for @TaminaSnuka’s return … but I hope she’s ready for her payback! 😈 pic.twitter.com/8Tu2hytFEV
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) October 16, 2018