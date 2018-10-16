Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rhyno Bought A Marina & Named It Big Daddy’s Boat Yard, Naomi is Unhappy Raw Stole Tamina, Nia Jax Comments on Tamina’s Return

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rhyno WWE Main Event

– Rhyno posted the following on Instagram, announcing that he has purchased a marina in Monroe, Michigan, which he named Big Daddy’s Boat Yard.

– Following time off due to an injury, Tamina made her return on last night’s WWE Raw. Naomi is not happy that Raw “stole” her…

– Nia Jax posted the following about Tamina’s return…

