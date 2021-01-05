Ric Flair Apologizes to Charlotte, Lacey Evans Chimes In to Troll

Ric and Charlotte Flair appear to have made up after their issues on last night’s Raw, though Lacey Evans couldn’t help but get a little shot in. As you may recall, last night’s Raw tag team match pitting Charlotte and Asuka against Evans and Peyton Royce ended with a win for the heels after Lacey Evans was flirting with Ric at ringside, causing a bit of chaos and leading to Flair accidentally tripping Charlotte to cause the loss. Charlotte was pissed at Ric and ordered him to get out.

Ric posted to Twitter on Tuesday and apologized to Charlotte, writing:

“Sorry I Messed Up. It Won’t Be The First Time And Probably Won’t Be The Last. A Father And Daughter’s Bond Is Unbreakable. Thank You For Letting Me Come Visit!”

Charlotte replied that she could never stay mad at her father and shared a pic of the two at ringside, but Evans also chimed in to get her shots, giving Ric a personal “Good morning” and telling Charlotte, “Now come give your step mama some sugar.”

Evans has been busy on Twitter today, also feuding with Cardi B.

I can never stay mad at you ❤️ love you as big as the sky Dad https://t.co/uYOFHngY3c — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 5, 2021