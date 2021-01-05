Cardi B Trades Shots With Lacey Evans on Twitter Following Raw Mention

Cardi B’s name got dropped on Raw last night, and if she wants to make a WWE appearance she may have her first feud in Lacey Evans. As noted last night, the rapper’s name was mentioned by Torrie Wilson in a segment involving Angel Garza, a segment which ended in Garza losing the 24/7 Championship. Cardi was initially confused as to why she was being tagged in wrestling stuff and then acknowledged that she used to be a fan years ago but hasn’t watched in a long time.

That didn’t stop her from making a joke, sharing video of the segment and posting:

“WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF …. This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS !!!!”

That brought Evans into the mix, who referenced Cardi and Nicki Minaj’s beef from 2018 and saying that Cardi would “get sent home with a busted eye.” The rapper didn’t take kindly to that, initially replying but then deleting a tweet which read:

“A white woman can’t never put fear on me sweetie….Got me f**ked up.I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don’t know where the f**k you came from with your unnecessary bulls**t.”

Evans got a screenshot of the tweet and noted that she was just playing, writing, “[You] got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up! but since you wanna be a bad ass… keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music.”

Cardi shared a last message, writing:

“Wow ! don’t ever wanna hear motherf**kers talking s**t to me again !!!!”

So yeah, that happened today. How’s your Tuesday going?

