Cardi B Reacts to Being Name-Dropped on Raw

Cardi B found herself the talk of wrestling fans after she was name-dropped on Raw, and reacted to the mention on social media. On tonight’s episode, the rapper was mentioned during a backstage angle when Torrie Wilson got Angel Garza to go away by mentioning that Cardi was in a room backstage. However, it was actually the Boogeyman in the room and the fright caused Garza to lose the 24/7 Championship to R-Truth.

Cardi asked fans why she was getting tagged in wrestling tweets and then noted that she was a fan of WWE in the past but hadn’t watched in a long time. She did note that she was familiar with Sasha Banks and was a fan, and had heard of Carmella as “a sexy woman”:

Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

For those not familiar with her, Cardi is known for appearing on VH-1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, which she parlayed into musical success with the triple-platinum debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. She’s known for tracks like “I Like It,” “Bodak Yellow,” and last year’s “WAP.” She also co-starred in 2019’s Hustlers and will appear in this year’s Fast & Furious film F9.