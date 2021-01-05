wrestling / News

Cardi B Reacts to Being Name-Dropped on Raw

January 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cardi B Hustlers

Cardi B found herself the talk of wrestling fans after she was name-dropped on Raw, and reacted to the mention on social media. On tonight’s episode, the rapper was mentioned during a backstage angle when Torrie Wilson got Angel Garza to go away by mentioning that Cardi was in a room backstage. However, it was actually the Boogeyman in the room and the fright caused Garza to lose the 24/7 Championship to R-Truth.

Cardi asked fans why she was getting tagged in wrestling tweets and then noted that she was a fan of WWE in the past but hadn’t watched in a long time. She did note that she was familiar with Sasha Banks and was a fan, and had heard of Carmella as “a sexy woman”:

For those not familiar with her, Cardi is known for appearing on VH-1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, which she parlayed into musical success with the triple-platinum debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. She’s known for tracks like “I Like It,” “Bodak Yellow,” and last year’s “WAP.” She also co-starred in 2019’s Hustlers and will appear in this year’s Fast & Furious film F9.

