24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw

We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s Legends Night episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw R-Truth get his baby back after Angel Garza, on the hunt for Cardi B at the direction of Torrie Wilson, got spooked by the Boogeyman. Garza ran off, right into a roll-up by Truth for the pin and title.

Truth is now a 46-time 24/7 Champion, while Garza’s reign ends at five days after he pinned Truth for the title during a party on a TikTok New Year’s Eve livestream.