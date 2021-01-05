wrestling / News
24/7 Championship Changes Hands on Raw
We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s Legends Night episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw R-Truth get his baby back after Angel Garza, on the hunt for Cardi B at the direction of Torrie Wilson, got spooked by the Boogeyman. Garza ran off, right into a roll-up by Truth for the pin and title.
Truth is now a 46-time 24/7 Champion, while Garza’s reign ends at five days after he pinned Truth for the title during a party on a TikTok New Year’s Eve livestream.
It's @Torrie11! And @AngelGarzaWwe is quite pleased to introduce himself.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iYJiM2dlL3
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
.@AngelGarzaWwe has a 🌹 for @iamcardib!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1y8RFzMYyA
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
HE'S THE BOOGEYMAN AND HE'S COMIN' TO GET YA!#WWERaw@realboogey pic.twitter.com/93UiQ5fzwJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
WE HAVE A NEW #247CHAMPION!@RonKillings #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A69PW16DbK
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega on What Winning the Title From Kazuchika Okada Meant to Him, Compares It to AEW Title Win
- Bruce Prichard On NBC’s Role In Donald Trump Angle In WWE, Kevin Federline vs. John Cena, Celebrities In Wrestling
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever
- Booker T Explains Why He Was Embarrassed After Using Racial Slur for Hulk Hogan in WCW Promo