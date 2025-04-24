Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, AEW & More React To Steve McMichael’s Passing

A number of figures in the wrestling world have taken to social media to react to the passing of Steve McMichael. As reported, the NFL and WCW alumnus passed away on Thursday at the age of 67.

You can see reactions below from Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, AEW, Adam Pearce and more:

The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A… pic.twitter.com/yq2YHfWKmf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2025

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of pro wrestler and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/fC2IzmsDVV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2025

Godspeed, Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Whether it was on the field, local Chicagoland TV and radio, or eventually in the ring, you ALWAYS entertained me. All respect for your work ethic and that signature rebel spirit you carried throughout. Rest well, sir. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTKr4wh62t — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 24, 2025

In Mongo’s honor I’m gonna officially refer to my tombstone as the Mongo Spike. Commentators take note. — BLACKWOOD (@blkwdxvx) April 24, 2025

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael. 🙏🏽 Four years ago today, Steve shared these words with me—words that will stay with me for the rest of my life. They’re words we can all live by. #RIPMongo | #Bears pic.twitter.com/VzlrXnhWwv — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 24, 2025

Mongo was always my favorite horseman for some reason. No idea why, but loved the dude. Rip to the goat — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) April 23, 2025

Rest In Peace Steve "Mongo" McMichael… pic.twitter.com/0i1KNFyBR1 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 23, 2025