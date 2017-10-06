WWE News: Ric Flair and Charlotte Set For Book Signing, Free Hell in a Cell Match, WWE Stars Set For Ringside Fest

– Ric Flair and Charlotte are set to have their first book signing together at the Variety Playhouse on October 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. Cost of admission is $30, which includes a copy of the book Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte. You can find more information here.

– WWE has released a new free match from Hell in a Cell 2013, featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton, with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee.

– WWE stars Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor and Big Cass will be at the 14th annual Ringside Fest on October 29 at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City.