Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn’t Give Advice To Talent Anymore

In an interview with Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair spoke about why he doesn’t give advice to younger talent anymore, feeling that they didn’t appreciate it.

He said: “I’ve learned my lesson. It doesn’t do any good. When people say to me, ‘he’s a prick, he won’t help anybody.’ Everybody I have given advice to, that has asked me, and people have been very polite and asked me 100 times, especially when I was traveling with Ashley [Charlotte Flair], the young guys. They take my opinion, which I know what I’m talking about, and then they get in the car or walk up the ramp and they either look and see what the marks said about it or they talk to another guy who has a much experience as him or less, and that’s who they go with. God forbid I know anything. I could critique these matches they’re having right now, but it’s not worth the aggravation, number one. Number two, my daughter works there and I’m not going to say anything except positive things.“