Ric Flair ‘Fights’ With Carlos Colon at WWC 49th Anniversary Show (Pics, Video)

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair may have had his Last Match, but it looks like he’s still eager to get physical at an event when the situation calls for it. Fightful reports that Ric Flair got physical with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon at last night’s World Wrestling Council (WWC) 49th Anniversary Show in Puerto Rico.

As noted, Flair was scheduled to be in the corner of his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, who faced Carlito, the son of Carlos Colon, at the event. During the match, Flair interfered. Eddie Colon then came out and tried to get Flair to return to the locker room area. Flair made it look like he was leaving and then swerved Eddie, poking him in the eyes.

This drew out Carlos Colon, who faced down Flair. Both men took off their jackets, and Flair tried to land a punch on Colon. Colon blocked the punch and then landed some worked strikes on Flair, which sent Flair to the back. Andrade was unable to capitalize on the distraction. Carlito ultimately won the match using the Backstabber.

Flair shared some photos of the confrontation on Twitter, which you can see below. He also shared a backstage group photo from the event, showing that Charlotte Flair was in attendance as well. A clip of Carlos Colon getting physical with Flair during the match is also available.

It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/4nM1NpaEIE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 7, 2022