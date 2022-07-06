Andrade El Idolo To Face Carlito At WWC Anniversario 2022, Ric Flair to Appear

WWC is set to resume its Anniversario event in August, with an Andrade El Idolo vs. Carlito main event featuring Ric Flair. PWInsider reports that the Colon’s promotion in Puerto Rico has announced that Aniversario 2022 will take place on August 6th, the first time the annual event has takem place since the pandemic started. The show will take place at Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

The main event will see Carlito Colon take on El Idolo, who will have Ric Flair in his corner. No other matches are yet announced for the event.