Ric Flair Gets New Endorsement Deal With TickPick

Ric Flair is partnering with TickPick on a new endorsement deal. Flair will frequently guest post on TickPick’s blog will make recurring appearances on TickPick’s and his own social media channels. Flair and Brett Goldberg, co-founder and co-CEO of TickPick commented on the deal…

Ric Flair: “Honored to be working with TickPick and hoping that all my achievements and notoriety will bring the biggest Wooooo and success to our partnership!”

Brett Goldberg: “Ric Flair is truly larger than life, with his charisma, love of flashy cars and attire and incredible showmanship. We are incredibly thrilled to work with Ric. His presence will allow us to greatly expand our reach amongst pro wrestling fans throughout the country. This will make TickPick a go-to destination for wresting fans who want to attend a live event. “Ric helps us give a knife-chop to our competitors by showcasing their higher fees that take too much out of their customers’ pockets. Just like Ric needs extra cash for buying bling and living like a rock star, we want our customers to enjoy their entertainment experiences without paying high fees. Ric’s now here to let customers know that TickPick has the most “flair” of any ticket marketplace because of its exceptional service and no buyers fees. All I can say is a hearty ‘Woooo!’ and welcome Ric to the TickPick family.”