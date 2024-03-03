wrestling / News
Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
Sting competes in his final match at AEW Revolution tonight and the wrestling world posted to Twitter to honor The Icon. You can see posts below from the likes of Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray, Matt Cardona, Tony Schiavone, and many others paying tribute to Sting:
Getting Ready To See One Of The All Time Greats Walk Away From Something With A Smile On His Face Knowing That He Has Entertained The World His Entire Career! Thank You @Sting! LFG! #AEWRevolution @AEW pic.twitter.com/VstIp0ZT4Q
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 3, 2024
Memories with "The Icon" @Sting before #AEWRevolution tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g352blUqct
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2024
Dear @Sting
Thank you.
Reverence.
🙏🏽💪🏽
Bully pic.twitter.com/FjdXneXYSk
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 3, 2024
It’s the end of an era #AEWRevolution https://t.co/thtrpQon4B
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 3, 2024
My how time flys by!!
Tonight is gonna be so special!
Love you my friend 😊🙏❤️
@Sting pic.twitter.com/3Lio7UvhWn
— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 3, 2024
Tonight is @Sting’s Last Match. My only picture with Sting is the “Sting” that was at my first grade birthday party. What a legendary career! pic.twitter.com/CX1bmO9T3J
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 3, 2024
Don’t miss @Sting’s final match tomorrow night LIVE on PPV #AEWRevoution!
Thank you Sting 🦂#TheIcon pic.twitter.com/4oqluwbpZj
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 2, 2024
Thank you Sting.
It’s showtime. pic.twitter.com/pcvodBX190
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) March 3, 2024
Your face paint ruined my shirt…luckily, my style has changed since! (Although it’s hung up in my closet)
The 10 year old inside was so stoked to get to do this!
Congratulations @Sting on a tremendous career. @AEW #Revolution will be a can’t miss event! pic.twitter.com/Lk5G7VgrWe
— QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) March 2, 2024
Thank You @Sting 🦂🖤#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/Ub9UyhNGNZ
— Iron Savage Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) March 3, 2024
An honor and privilege to take care of the icon @Sting @AEW @AEWonTV Proud to be there for his last match this sunday on PPV #AEWRevolution #aewteammedical pic.twitter.com/pIBehh6xFi
— Michael J Sampson, DO FAOASM (@DocSampson13) March 2, 2024
#Stinger @Sting pic.twitter.com/saIi9t7wRo
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 2, 2024
Sting is everything that is right with pro wrestling.
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) March 3, 2024
For the last time…it’s showtime!
A lot of years, miles, and memories. Congratulations, @Sting on a career like none other.
Don’t miss #AEWRevolution tonight!@AEW @AEWonTV pic.twitter.com/9nW2Ec6tUb
— JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 3, 2024
Thank you Mr. Scorpion. It has been an honor 🫡🖤🦂 pic.twitter.com/jQpbxqmAdW
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 3, 2024
One of my biggest flexes in life is getting to say I faced Sting multiple times 💯
Enjoy retirement gang#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/nsWTYMammE
— Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) March 3, 2024
It's been said that it is rare in this sport for an athlete to go out on their own terms. Rarer still to do so with the grace and integrity (and leaping off high stuff) that @Sting has had. An example to us all.
Tonight, it's showtime for the last time. #ThankYouSting 🦂 pic.twitter.com/cW92h5EKPU
— Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) March 3, 2024
Almost showtime. 🖤 #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/WAqITblfGA
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 3, 2024
It was a pleasure to grow up a Sting fan and get to meet him. It was an HONOR to edit his return match in @AEW. I’ll always be grateful for that. #ThankYouSting pic.twitter.com/NJxrSBZbo1
— Dylan Frymyer (Sunny Daze) (@SunnyDazeSHW) March 3, 2024
