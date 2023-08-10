Ric Flair Misses the Camaraderie of Wrestling the Most

– During a recent interview for Theo Von’s This Past Weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked what he missed the most about wrestling in retirement. Flair said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “The biggest thing I miss about wrestling is the camaraderie, personally.”

Flair did return to the ring once again in July 2022 for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. He teamed with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, in a winning tag team match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.