Ric Flair Names WrestleMania 24 Loss As His Favorite WrestleMania Moment

Ric Flair says that the final moment of his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 is his favorite moment in the history of the PPV. Flair spoke with TalkSPORT for a new interview before WrestleMania 36 and was asked about whether the moment, when Michaels told Flair ‘I love you’ and delivered the superkick which sealed the win, was his favorite.

“Yes [it’s my favourite WrestleMania moment], by far,” Flair said. “And that wasn’t rehearsed, that wasn’t even discussed. That was just raw, pure emotion. He knew that I didn’t want to leave. I think Vince knew that too, but it was time. I wish that I had never wrestled again and that was my last match. But, I think I’ve outlived [that work] thanks to the things I did after that and hopefully it will be remembered as the last thing I did in wrestling. Besides working with my daughter which has been a tremendous treat for me.”

The match serves as Flair’s retirement from the ring for a while until he went to TNA, where he returned to the ring in 2010.