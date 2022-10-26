Ric Flair Not Sure If He’ll Return to WWE, Talks Upcoming Documentary

Ric Flair is set to be the subject of a documentary from WWE soon, and he isn’t sure if he’ll ever return to the company. WWE and Tom Rinaldi are producing a new documentary on the WWE Hall of Famer, and Flair gave an update on the film while discussing whether he would go back to the company on the latest episode of To Be the Man for Ad Free Shows.

“I don’t know what I would do,” Flair said (per Fightful). “I would love to return to the company and do stuff with them, but I don’t know.”

He went on to discuss the documentary, noting, “They’re doing this huge documentary on me now that’ll air either Thanksgiving week or the week before Christmas. I think they’re leaning towards Thanksgiving. Some names are going around but I think it’s called Finding Flair. This will be better than my 30 For 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said they wouldn’t edit. I’m not going to do something that’s going to be edited again. It’s been passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problem, family problems, wrestling problems. Issues with people that I’ve had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could. How big is when you have Tom Rinaldi doing it? I had 12 hours with Tom Rinaldi. He asked my every goddamn question in the world.”

WWE has yet to announce a premiere date for the documentary.