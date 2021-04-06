Ric Flair Recalls Getting Paid Less Than Kevin Green For Slamboree 1997, Scott Hall Ribbing Greene

Ric Flair looked back on his WCW days and working with Kevin Greene during his recent appearance on Sean Waltman’s podcast. Flair was the guest on Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life show and recalled working with the late NFL star at Slamboree 1997, noting he got paid far less than Greene and how Scott Hall would constantly rib Greene. Greene, Flair, and Roddy Piper teamed up at that Slamboree to take on Hall, Waltman, and Kevin Nash. You can check out the full video below, plus highlights courtesy of Fightful:

On getting paid less than Greene for the match: “Here’s the deal. I know you don’t remember this, but the funny thing about this — and these are the things that got major heat with me with Eric [Bischoff]. He paid Kevin Greene, who just passed away but a very close friend of mine, more for that [match at Slamboree 1997] and the TV’s leading into it than he paid me in a year. Okay, that’s heat. Okay, and then number two, he and Piper — Kevin stayed there [in Charlotte, NC], Piper went home, I go to Asheville [for Nitro] with you guys and all three I take your finishes. Boom-lick in the middle of the ring. Which is fine, but why is it just me? I look back on it now and say, ‘of course I get why it was me, but you know Eric — it was cool when we won in Charlotte, okay.”

On Greene being regularly ribbed by Hall: “Do you remember Lakeland TV? I came and told you, or I told Kevin, I said, ‘Man, you got to have Scotty ease off of Kevin. He was ribbing him. I told Kevin, I thought I told you, I said, ‘Kevin called me, pulled me in the locker room, little Lakeland, Florida, right, that building, right. Said, ‘I’m going to kill Scott Hall.” Said, ‘Is he making fun of me?’ I said, ‘No, no, he does that to everybody,’ but I mean he wasn’t dumb, he’s ready to — oh yeah, it was really intense with him, man… Kevin’s one of those guys, he’s like an MMA fighter almost. It’s hard to slow him down, so intense, but that’s the way he lived his life and that’s why the guy ended up in the hall of fame.”