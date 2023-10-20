wrestling / News
Ric Flair Reveals the Most He Ever Made in a Year
October 20, 2023 | Posted by
Ric Flair has revealed the most money he ever made in a single year as a wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked what his biggest year of income was, noting that he made $800,000 twice.
“For a full year, the most I ever made? $800,000,” he said (per Fightful). “I make twice that with Ryan Fiterman. I just gotta go hang out with him while he drinks tequila. That was in one year. It was [$500,000] for the most before that.”
