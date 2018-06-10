Ric Flair Says Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract Is a One-Year Deal

– Ronda Rousey’s WWE contract is reportedly a one-year deal. Ric Flair revealed the news in an interview with reporter Chris Van Vliet.

When asked about rumors that Rousey will be facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Flair said, “I’m not involved obviously in any of their thinking, but if they’re ever gonna put the women where they belong, this is the year because Ronda, I think Ronda’s only signed a one year deal and she’s out of there. She wants to have kids and all that. So why not?”

Rousey has said in the past that she wants to have children. There is, of course, always the possibility that she re-ups with WWE once her contract expires. It is worth noting that Rousey made her debut at the Royal Rumble, so if Flair’s comments are accurate than her deal would be up before WrestleMania 35.