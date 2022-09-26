Ric Flair Says He Is Not Retired

Back in July, Ric Flair had what was promoted as his last match, teaming with Andrade el Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. However, Flair has expressed regret with calling it his last match during an episode of his podcast back in August. Now he’s saying he’s not retired in a new post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain… I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair”