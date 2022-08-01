wrestling / News
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
After the match, Flair was paid respects to several legends at ringside inclduing Undertaker, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and others. He then got on the microphone and thanked everyone for coming out, putting over Nashville as one of the greatest wrestling towns in the world. You can see clips from the match below:
Here comes the Nature Boy! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/KPKCOdjLDF
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
The sixteen-time champ. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/vi7wy7spow
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
These two have serious history. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/heqVH7VDqv
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Woo!!! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/0D5bFFzKee
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
The crowd is firmly behind the legend. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/TB2wbtisxH
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Flair's daughter getting involved! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/zjw0KHLPhl
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
We have blood. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/sc7kSgoNqk
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Lethal with the suplex on Flair. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/0jadilm8Uv
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Jay Lethal gets hit with the guitar shot. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/5yOs1v0xOz
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
The celebration is complete! Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo get the win #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/PYvd0bSszO
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Legends at ringside congratulate Ric Flair. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/FzVDS90RdJ
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Ric Flair speaks to the crowd. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/X6fG6yHOfD
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
