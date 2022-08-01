Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout

Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.

After the match, Flair was paid respects to several legends at ringside inclduing Undertaker, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and others. He then got on the microphone and thanked everyone for coming out, putting over Nashville as one of the greatest wrestling towns in the world. You can see clips from the match below:

Jay Lethal gets hit with the guitar shot. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/5yOs1v0xOz — FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022