Ric Flair Says He’s Retired, Then Says ‘Never Say Never’ About Another Match

Ric Flair is having fun with keeping people guessing about whether he’ll do one more match, saying he’s retired from wrestling and then following it up with “Never say never.” The WWE Hall of Famer was asked by TMZ Sports about his in-ring status in a new video and went back and forth within the context of the quick interview.

When asked by the cameraperson if he was retired, Flair said “Oh, I’m retired. Retired from wrestling.” He joked when asked about a possible celebrity match that “”I might. I’m thinking about wrestling Sasha Banks… Maybe we’ll go up against WrestleMania,” before laughing. The camera person then asked again if he was retired, and he changed his tune from moments earlier, saying:

“I don’t know. I’ve already promised [I was done] once. Right now, I’m not doing anything. But, never say never.”

Flair of course wrestled his “Last Match” in August but has since claimed that he is not retired.