Ric Flair on What Fans Can Expect for His Upcoming ESPN 30 For 30 Documentary

– As previously reported, The new ESPN 30 For 30 documentary for Ric Flair, Nature Boy, is set to premiere later this November. The Roman Show recently spoke to the WWE Hall of Famer and stated the following on what fans will see in the documentary:

“I think they are going to see a whole different side of wrestling. They’ll see the commitment I made to wrestling and some of the mistakes I made for my family. I used to wrestle 365 days a year, twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday. I don’t think people know that- for twenty years. I think I’ll be a folk hero with men but all women will despise me.”

The new documentary is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 7 at 10PM EST on ESPN.