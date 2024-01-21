Ric Flair Gives Update On Charlotte’s Recovery From Knee Surgery

Ric Flair recently gave an update on his daughter Charlotte’s recovery from the knee injury she underwent surgery for. As reported, Charlotte underwent the surgery to fix a a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus earlier this month and Ric spoke about her progress on Busted Open Radio.

“I was speaking with Dr. Dugas,” Flair said (per Wrestling Inc). “You know what he said to me? He said since he’s been at the Andrews clinic, 30 years, [Charlotte] is one of the top three athletes that they have ever done surgery on. Now think about that. We’re talking Bo Jackson. I can go down the list of people – the Tommy Johns. He said, ‘We consider her one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, to ever come through the doors.’ Her recovery, she is crushing it, guys.”

Flair added, “She’s not going to come back faster than they will ever recommend, but that’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments that anybody could ever get. It’s unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, she’s a different kind of cat.”

Charlotte underwent the surgery on January 4 for the injury, which was suffered on the December 8th episode of Smackdown. She is expected to be out for up to nine months.