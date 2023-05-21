wrestling / News

Rich Swann Is Now The Newest CZW Champion

May 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: CZW

Combat Zone Wrestling tweeted a highlight from tonight’s CZW Best of the Best show to announce that Rich Swann is now the Combat Zone Wrestling Champion after his win tonight. Swann’s victory earns him the title that was left vacant in August 2021 after Joe Gacy joined WWE NXT. You can see the original social media announcement below.

