Rich Swann Is Now The Newest CZW Champion

Combat Zone Wrestling tweeted a highlight from tonight’s CZW Best of the Best show to announce that Rich Swann is now the Combat Zone Wrestling Champion after his win tonight. Swann’s victory earns him the title that was left vacant in August 2021 after Joe Gacy joined WWE NXT. You can see the original social media announcement below.

Congratulations to Your 2023, BOTB 19 winner and NEEEEEWWWW CZW Word Heavyweight champion…. Rich Swann!#CZWBOTB @WatchOnPremier

— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) May 21, 2023